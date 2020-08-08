NAB summons Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Punjab Labor and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed khan Niazi was summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over misuse of powers, the sources said here on Saturday.

The anti-graft body also summoned MNA Karamat Khokhar and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena. According to the details, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi was summoned for his alleged role in appointment, posting and transfer of officials at Employees Social Security Institution. MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena who belongs to Bakhar was directed to appear before NAB for having assets beyond known sources of income.

MNA Karamat Khokhar was asked to explain his role regarding transfer of moveable and immoveable property in the name of Malik Tauqir Abbas.

Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena is considered very close to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he was the man who raised voice for empowerment of elected representatives in the province.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for issuing illegal liquor license and allegedly receiving bribery worth Rs 50 billions. The Punjab CM was directed to appear before it on August 12 to explain his position.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed that Buzdar was issued notice by the NAB for his appearance before it on August 12. He said that he was not well-aware about the files in his possession.

The allegation of corruption would cause serious damage to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding his claim for good governance if it was proved correct.