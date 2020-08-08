UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Summons Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 02:44 PM

NAB summons Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

The anti-graft body has also summoned MNA Karamat Khokhar and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Punjab Labor and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed khan Niazi was summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over misuse of powers, the sources said here on Saturday.

The anti-graft body also summoned MNA Karamat Khokhar and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena. According to the details, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi was summoned for his alleged role in appointment, posting and transfer of officials at Employees Social Security Institution. MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena who belongs to Bakhar was directed to appear before NAB for having assets beyond known sources of income.

MNA Karamat Khokhar was asked to explain his role regarding transfer of moveable and immoveable property in the name of Malik Tauqir Abbas.

Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena is considered very close to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he was the man who raised voice for empowerment of elected representatives in the province.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for issuing illegal liquor license and allegedly receiving bribery worth Rs 50 billions. The Punjab CM was directed to appear before it on August 12 to explain his position.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed that Buzdar was issued notice by the NAB for his appearance before it on August 12. He said that he was not well-aware about the files in his possession.

The allegation of corruption would cause serious damage to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding his claim for good governance if it was proved correct.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Information Minister Punjab Man August Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik is likely to join Pakistan Team in En ..

21 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Jumeirah reaches ..

31 minutes ago

Year-long internet shut down in IIOJK causes Rs400 ..

40 minutes ago

NFEH calls for immediate reopening of tourism indu ..

58 minutes ago

ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

1 hour ago

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project comp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.