ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the bureau's overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent was the being acknowledged as the best in comparison with the conviction ratio to such other anti corruption organizations.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at NAB headquarters to review performance of NAB. The meeting was informed that operation and Prosecution Division of NAB were closely monitoring all regional bureaus.

The bureau was pleading all mega corruption cases vigorously on the basis of collective wisdom having solid documentary evidence in the respected courts. Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption in collar crime cases by adopting the "Accountability for All" policy.

All Regional Bureaus of NAB have been directed to put in their the best efforts while vigorously pursuing under trial cases with complete preparation on the basis of solid documentary evidence.

It was being done in accordance with law so that corrupt elements should be brought to justice and looted money recovered from them should be deposited in the national exchequer.

He said NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly which was a remarkable achievements.

The forum was informed that Accountability Court Sukkur has announced judgment in reference No. 8/2016 whereby the accused Asif Sardar Arain was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. nine million; another accused Ghulam Mustafa Hulio was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2.7 million; Zameer Hussain Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.3 million, Javed Ali Jagerani was convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.7 million, Inayatullah Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3.4 million, Qurban Ali Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 16 million, Ghulam Abass Shaikh was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.15 million, Ghulam Qadir Aheer was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.

0.6 million, Tufail Ahmad Aheer was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.5 million, Jahangir Channa was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.5 million,accused Ghulam Qadir Bhutto was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. six million. The meeting was further informed that Accountability Court Hyderabad has announced judgment in reference No 20/2016/H whereby the accused Muhammad Anwar Baloch was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. four million, Muhammad Waqas was convicted and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million; Muhammad Sohail Shaikh was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million; Arsalan Ahmed Shaikh was convicted and sentenced two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. two million; Nasrullah was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. four million, accused Irshad Jessar was convicted and sentenced one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in reference No 25/2016/H whereby the accused Shafique Ahmed Khan was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 135,432,551; Barkat Ali Qureshi was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five lakh; Kausar Shah was convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2,00,00.

The meeting was informed that respected Accountability Court Karachi has accepted the plea bargain application of the accused Sharukh Masood in Ref no 34/2016 State Vs Syed Ali Raza. The accused returned an amount of Rs. 4,267,500 through plea bargain, the accused is convicted in the meaning of section 15 and also disqualified for 15 years.

It was informed that respected Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed the petition of pre-arrest Bail of the accused Noor Muhammad Laghari, Ex-Secretary Special education Sindh and Dr. Kishore Kumar was apprehended by NAB Karachi team.