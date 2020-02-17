Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Senior leadership of the ruling PTI, close relatives and friends took part in the funeral prayer of Naeemul Haq.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17, 2020) The funeral prayers of senior leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) Naeemul Haque has been offered in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party took part in the funeral prayer of Haque that was held at Masjid Aisha, Khayaban-e-eIttehad in Karachi’s DHA.

Naeemul Haq lost his battle against cancer and passed away at Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi. He was 70. The ruling PTI has announced three-day mourning over the sad demise of senior party leader Naeemul Haque.

Expressing grief over demise of his close friend, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “He was devastated by Haque’s passing,”. He also wrote: “He was one of the 10 founding members of PTI and by far the most loyal. In 23 years of PTI’s trials and tribulations, he stood by me. He was always there for support whenever we were at our lowest ebb,”.

The PM further wrote: “In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism,”.

"Till the very end, he was involved in party affairs and attended cabinet meetings as long as he was able. His passing has left an irreplaceable void,”.

Naeemul Haque was one of the close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan who by profession was a lawyer, banker and businessman. He was one of the founding members of PTI who played an important role in the party for change. He was born on July 11, 1949 in Karachi and did M.A English Literature from University of Karachi in 1970 and then did LLB from Sindh Muslim Law College in 1971. He practiced for a brief period with Khalid Ishaq and later joined National Bank of Pakistan with Jamil Nishtar. He was part of the team that established the NBP branch at UN Plaza in New York City and later moved to London where he served as merchant banker for Oriental Credit Limited in 1980.