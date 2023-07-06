Nafeesa condemns attack on check post in Mir Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA, Dr Nafeesa Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the check post in Mir Ali, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of both security personnel and a child.

In a statement, he asserted that the martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of national security, bolster our determination, and cowardly attacks will not dampen the nation's resolve against terrorists.