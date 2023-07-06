Open Menu

Nafeesa Condemns Attack On Check Post In Mir Ali

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Nafeesa condemns attack on check post in Mir Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA, Dr Nafeesa Shah has strongly condemned the attack on the check post in Mir Ali, expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of both security personnel and a child.

In a statement, he asserted that the martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of national security, bolster our determination, and cowardly attacks will not dampen the nation's resolve against terrorists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Martyrs Shaheed Post Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

7 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

14 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

24 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

24 minutes ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

1 hour ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

1 hour ago
ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

1 hour ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

1 hour ago
 DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan