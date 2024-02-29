Nafeesa Shah Urges Opposition To Play A Positive Role In The Parliament
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nafeesa Shah, from the Pakistan Peoples Party Thursday stressed the need for joint efforts to overcome the challenges confronting the country at present and urged the opposition to play a positive role in resolving national issues through Parliament forum.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, she expressed the hope that matters related to the public would be resolved through mutual consensus in the National Assembly sessions, adding, that there is a need for active legislation to provide relief to the masses.
The legislation on important national issues will be carried out with the consultation of leaders of all Parliamentary Parties in the House, she added.
She also assured us that we will focus on quality discussion and better legislation in the larger interests of the country and the people of Pakistan.
“We all have to work for the strengthening of the democracy and welfare of the public,” she emphasized.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly's newly elected lawmakers take oath4 minutes ago
-
23 accused arrested in operation against immoral activities4 minutes ago
-
Seats allotted to treasury, opposition in KP assembly4 minutes ago
-
ICP’s Safe City technical monitoring team carried out effective operations in 202414 minutes ago
-
Cloudy in most districts of the province, heavy rain likely: Met Office14 minutes ago
-
Two more members of KP assembly take oath14 minutes ago
-
MNA raises voice over ignored basic rights of Dera Ismail Khan' public14 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses national unity, consensus building14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 81 kg drugs in five operations14 minutes ago
-
Two killed in bus, rickshaw collision14 minutes ago
-
14 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized14 minutes ago
-
PML-N to lead country out of challenges, MNA says44 minutes ago