Nafeesa Shah Urges Opposition To Play A Positive Role In The Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nafeesa Shah, from the Pakistan Peoples Party Thursday stressed the need for joint efforts to overcome the challenges confronting the country at present and urged the opposition to play a positive role in resolving national issues through Parliament forum.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, she expressed the hope that matters related to the public would be resolved through mutual consensus in the National Assembly sessions, adding, that there is a need for active legislation to provide relief to the masses.

The legislation on important national issues will be carried out with the consultation of leaders of all Parliamentary Parties in the House, she added.

She also assured us that we will focus on quality discussion and better legislation in the larger interests of the country and the people of Pakistan.

“We all have to work for the strengthening of the democracy and welfare of the public,” she emphasized.

