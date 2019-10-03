Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable held

Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Sajid Naseer was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Sajid Naseer was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, here on Thursday.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional IGs, CCPO Lahore and other senior police officers besides relatives of the deceased attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The constable belonging to Kasur was martyred by unidentified motorcyclists in Kahna area on Wednesday night. The deceased was father of a two-year-old girl.

The body was handed over to the family for burial.