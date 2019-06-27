Nara police arrests father in law and husband on the charges of murder of women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nara Police Abbottabad Thursday arrested father in law and husband of a women on the charges of murder after postmortem report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Nara Police Abbottabad Thursday arrested father in law and husband of a women on the charges of murder after postmortem report.

According to the details, on 16th June 2019 Mehreen wife of Zubair resident of Lora allegedly committed suicide which was reported by the husband in the police station Nara.

After initial investigation and postmortem report it was found that the women was murdered and was hanged after death to show it a suicide.

Nara police arrested father in law Shakoor and Zubair husband of the Mahreen on the charges of murder and started investigation of the murder.