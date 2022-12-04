Narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have seized narcotics from a vehicle and arrested an accused.

On a tip-off, Urban Area police intercepted a vehicle and recovered 22 packets of hashish and five packets of opium, total weighing 33.5 kg, concealed under the seats.

The police have arrested an accused identified as Gul Wali Khan belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On his pointation, the police have registered a case against two facilitators identified as Mumtaz Mekan, Ahmad Mekan and Waseem Gujjar.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz appreciated the performance of raiding teamand announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes.