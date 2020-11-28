Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday assured that development issues of Hyderabad's journalist colony would be resolved as the provincial government had vowed to provide residences to the media persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday assured that development issues of Hyderabad's journalist colony would be resolved as the provincial government had vowed to provide residences to the media persons.

Addressing a press conference and balloting ceremony organized by Hyderabad press club here, Nasir Shah said journalists had played important role in restoration of democracy in the country therefore PPP government had allotted land for residential colony of the journalists of Karachi and Hyderabad and it would also allot land for the journalists of other cities of the province.

He said it was the PPP government which had allotted land for the journalists of Karachi and now journalists of the second largest city of Sindh were getting their residential plots.

He assured that all development issues of the journalist colony of Hyderabad would be resolved by the Sindh Government.

Replying to a question, he said the majority of people of GB had voted in favour of Pakistan People's Party. On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also performed the first phase of computerized balloting of journalist colony Hyderabad.In the first phase balloting of 117 members was carried out in which plots of 25 deceased members of HPC were included.

The governing body has also announced that the second phase of the balloting would be held on December 20, 2020. Senator Mola Bux Chandio, PPP leader Sagheer Qureshi, HPC president Lala Rehman Samoo, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Khalid Khokhar, Ali Hassan, Junaid Khanzada and others were also present on the occasion.