Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister, Local Government, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting to review developmental pojects held in Jahan-e-Kumail at Sukkur.

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Noman islam Sheikh, President Local Council Sindh Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, MD Click Zubair Chana, Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, former Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur and others. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed to accelerate the pace of ongoing development works in Sukkur city to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that special attention should be given to quality in development works. He said that no compromise would be made particularly on quality in construction materials and added that all projects and repair works should be completed on time.

The Provincial Minister stated that Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep. He said that the officers who were negligent in their work would be sent home.