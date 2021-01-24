UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasir Shah Reviews Ongoing Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:25 AM

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

Provincial Minister, Local Government, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting to review developmental pojects held in Jahan-e-Kumail at Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister, Local Government, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting to review developmental pojects held in Jahan-e-Kumail at Sukkur.

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Noman islam Sheikh, President Local Council Sindh Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, MD Click Zubair Chana, Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, former Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur and others. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed to accelerate the pace of ongoing development works in Sukkur city to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that special attention should be given to quality in development works. He said that no compromise would be made particularly on quality in construction materials and added that all projects and repair works should be completed on time.

The Provincial Minister stated that Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep. He said that the officers who were negligent in their work would be sent home.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Sukkur Nasir All Government Click Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

29 seconds ago

Four young men commit suicide

31 seconds ago

Italy's Conte Vows Legal Action Against US, UK Vac ..

34 seconds ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Concerned About Naval ..

4 minutes ago

Holders Arsenal crash out of FA Cup as West Ham cr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.