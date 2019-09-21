Nation, armed forces gave unprecedented sacrifices for peace: National Assembly speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the nation and the armed forces had given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for maintaining peace in the world

The speaker, in his message on the World Peace Day that was celebrated on Saturday (September 21), he said, "Our innocent children also gave sacrifices in the war against terrorists and for the establishment of peace." He said Pakistan was playing an important role for peace in the region.

He said return of the Indian pilot by Pakistan was a positive development for keeping regional peace and the world could not forget it.

The completion of the Kartarpur corridor could be an important milestone for peace and stability in the region, he added.

The speaker underlined the need for taking steps at the international level for keeping peace in the world.

Without peace "our region cannot achieve progress and prosperity," he added.

He said chaos and unrest were the signs of decline of nations. A new chapter of oppression in South Asia had been written as India had destroyed peace of the region, he noted.

He said India could not talk of peace before the international community as Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had been under curfew for the last 48 days. The IOK was turned into the largest jail of the world for the Kashmiri people, he added.

The speaker said on the World Peace Day his message to the international community was to play its role for peace in Kashmir.

Pakistan had always condemned acts of terrorism by the miscreants in the world, he added.