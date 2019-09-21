UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation, Armed Forces Gave Unprecedented Sacrifices For Peace: National Assembly Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:08 PM

Nation, armed forces gave unprecedented sacrifices for peace: National Assembly speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the nation and the armed forces had given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for maintaining peace in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the nation and the armed forces had given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for maintaining peace in the world.

The speaker, in his message on the World Peace Day that was celebrated on Saturday (September 21), he said, "Our innocent children also gave sacrifices in the war against terrorists and for the establishment of peace." He said Pakistan was playing an important role for peace in the region.

He said return of the Indian pilot by Pakistan was a positive development for keeping regional peace and the world could not forget it.

The completion of the Kartarpur corridor could be an important milestone for peace and stability in the region, he added.

The speaker underlined the need for taking steps at the international level for keeping peace in the world.

Without peace "our region cannot achieve progress and prosperity," he added.

He said chaos and unrest were the signs of decline of nations. A new chapter of oppression in South Asia had been written as India had destroyed peace of the region, he noted.

He said India could not talk of peace before the international community as Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had been under curfew for the last 48 days. The IOK was turned into the largest jail of the world for the Kashmiri people, he added.

The speaker said on the World Peace Day his message to the international community was to play its role for peace in Kashmir.

Pakistan had always condemned acts of terrorism by the miscreants in the world, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Occupied Kashmir World Jail Progress September Asia Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

4 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.