Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Wednesday that nation must study and explore the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) particularly in current scenario to inculcate his teachings in practical life.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day International Virtual Rahmat-ul-lil Alameen Conference through a video link at Govt College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

The minister appreciated the Punjab government for organizing Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) with religious fervor. He also mentioned Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa and said that it was unanimous declaration which reflects unity and religious responsibility of the eminent scholars of all schools of thought in the country. About Seerah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said that it was very vast topic and researchers themselves accepted that although they tried their best but could not cover all aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that some countries were telling us about the rights of women, children and minorities but the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had explained and practiced these rights 1400 year ago.

The Minister also apprised the audience as how the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) established an Islamic state and signed Misaq-e-Madinah (Madina Charter) that had been remembered as the first written constitution binding the state and citizens to a code of conduct.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was very kind to non-Muslims and he set unique examples to show sympathy with them.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought revolutionary changes in the lives of people and accorded respect to daughters. "Similarly, his attitude with Azwaj-e-Mutahirat is also a lesson for all of us".

He said the rights of women in islam were very clear; the relationship of wife, mother and sister had a prominent place in Islam. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) clearly mentioned women rights in inheritance.

Punjab Higher education & IT Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz mentioned various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for humanity and we could earn respect in this world and in the hereafter by totally following the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq said, "Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy ProphetHazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all of us and unmatched in the entire humanhistory".