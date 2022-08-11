National Day of Minorities, opportunity to renew resolve to protect minorities' rights: Administrator

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said National Day of Minorities provided an opportunity to renew our commitment to protect the rights of minorities.

"The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had guaranteed the protection of the rights of minorities in the country, under which minorities in Pakistan have all kinds of legal rights," the Administrator said in his message on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities.

He said that the minority community had a fundamental role in the development and prosperity of Karachi, Sindh province and Pakistan.

"Five percent quota is reserved for minorities in government jobs, seats are reserved for minorities in the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies so that they can have representation," Barrister Murtaza Wahab added.

He said that a large number of people from the Christian and Hindu community were performing important services in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic institutions.

Wahab said that people belonging to minorities play an important role in the development of these institutions and the improvement of the city.

He said that islam also emphasizes on the protection of the rights of the minorities.

"The guarantee of the rights of the minorities has also been provided in the constitution of Pakistan on the basis of Islam. The minority community has complete freedom from the government to live according to their religion", the Administrator said.

He hoped that the people of the minority community will continue to play their role in the development of the country.

