National Financial Inclusion Strategy's Implementation To Help Create Three Million Jobs In Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the government had prioritized the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) as part of its initial 100-day agenda and its implementation by 2023 was expected to lead to a creation of three million new jobs and additional exports of $ 5.5 billion through enhanced access to finance for the small medium enterprises (SMEs).

The foreign minister was talking to Queen Mxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), who met him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss progress of financial inclusion in Pakistan.

While appreciating the UNSGSA's dedication to promote financial inclusion, the foreign minister said her visit would provide further impetus to ongoing initiatives in the country.

He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to promote financial inclusion. In line with the purpose of Queen Maxima's visit, the foreign minister also invited to the meeting a select group of civil society representatives working on financial inclusion and development of women in Pakistan.

Sadaffe Abid, founder of CIRCLE, Khalida Brohi, founder of Sughar Foundation, Fiza Farhan, former chief executive officer of Buksh Foundation, and Shehzad Roy, founder of Zindagi Trust, attended the meeting and provided valuable inputs.The UNSGSA appreciated Pakistan's efforts including the prioritization of access to financial service for women and promoting inclusive Fintech the use of technology in financial services. Queen Maxima arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning on a three-day visit. She is also expected to meet the president and prime minister during the visit.

