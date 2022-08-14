National flag unfurled at FESCO headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at FESCO headquarters here on Sunday.

FESCO chief executive officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad unfurled the national flag.

Addressing on the occasion, he said, "Our forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah offered unprecedented sacrifices for Pakistan." Now, the nation was duty bound to play its dynamic role in bringing Pakistan out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that Pakistan came into existence as an ideological country and the new generation should protect its all boundaries to transform it into a fully developed, prosperous and welfare state.

"At present, Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage, whereas, our Kashmiri brethren are also facing worst ever barbarism and cruelty by Indian forces," he observed.

Every citizen of Pakistan should utilize his abilities for uplift of the country and strive hard for independence of Kashmiri people so that they could lead honorable life in their own land, he said.

He said the FESCO was an important player in the socioeconomic uplift of Faisalabad region. Its employees were exploiting their potentialities to provide best services to FESCO consumers so that pace of progress and prosperity in this region could be accelerated to manifold, he added.

The CEO cut a cake to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence Day and distributed sweets and gifts to the children present in the ceremony.

Later, a special "Dua" was also offered for departed souls of martyrsof Pakistan Movement.