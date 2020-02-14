National Highways and Motorways Police start refresher course

On the directions of Sector Commander National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) SSP Ayyaz Saleem, refresher course "Safety First" for field duty officers of Sector M-3 was started

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :On the directions of Sector Commander National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) SSP Ayyaz Saleem, refresher course "Safety First" for field duty officers of Sector M-3 was started.

The programme has been scheduled in three phases to attend whole sector.

The course would cover safe patrolling procedure, accident handling, collection of evidence from incident scene and U-turn procedure on motorways.

SSP Ayyaz Saleem said that such courses will boost the moral of officers due to which excellent outcome is expected.

However, DSP Ashfaq Klair, Arif Khan and Shamraiz facilitated road safety officer to conduct sessions.