Nationwide Anti-polio Drive Begins In 91 Districts From Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A vaccination campaign targeting over 24 million children under five against the polio virus kicked off in 91 districts nationwide on Monday.
More than 24 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, private news channels reported.
The campaign is being held in ten districts of Punjab, 24 districts of Sindh, 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 districts of Balochistan, and the Federal capital Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets Bill Gates; urges sustained efforts by partners for polio-free Pakistan25 seconds ago
-
Capital police to exercise zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse10 minutes ago
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today20 minutes ago
-
16 hotel owners held for Roti price violation20 minutes ago
-
Seven POs charged with murder held41 minutes ago
-
PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince11 hours ago
-
Hazro murder case solved as deceased’s friend confesses11 hours ago
-
Deputy PM, SG DCO discuss ways to bridge digital divide12 hours ago
-
DIG Lahore lauds CPO for best initiatives for public facilitation12 hours ago
-
Polio immunization campaign to launch on Monday12 hours ago
-
Saudi minister declares PM Shehbaz "Man of Action" as he highlights Pakistan's investment potential, ..12 hours ago
-
MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases12 hours ago