Nationwide Anti-polio Drive Begins In 91 Districts From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in 91 districts from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A vaccination campaign targeting over 24 million children under five against the polio virus kicked off in 91 districts nationwide on Monday.

More than 24 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, private news channels reported.

The campaign is being held in ten districts of Punjab, 24 districts of Sindh, 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 districts of Balochistan, and the Federal capital Islamabad.

