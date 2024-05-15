Clinic On Wheels Program Launched In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The "Clinic on Wheels" Program has been launched in Bahawalpur, following the Punjab Chief Minister's healthcare vision, similar to other districts in Punjab.
The program was inaugurated by the Convener of the Punjab Chief Minister's Initiative Program MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the Muhajir Colony.
The Punjab government's Clinic on Wheels program aims to provide healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the poor in urban slums.
For this purpose, the Punjab government has provided 7 vehicles and medicines under the Clinic on Wheels program in Bahawalpur district. MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq and the Deputy Commissioner stated that the Clinic on Wheels program is a revolutionary step by the Punjab government for the public.
They instructed the District Health Authority officials to ensure that the benefits of this people-friendly program of the Punjab government reach the residents of urban slums.
They met with the patients who came to the camp and inquired about the healthcare facilities provided. They further stated that follow-up of the patients who went to the camp should also be done.
District Coordinator Health Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain informed that hospital-like ambulances, an ultrasound vehicle, and 6 teams have been allocated to provide healthcare facilities to the people in urban slums.
Each team consists of a doctor, dispenser, vaccinator, lady health supervisor, and nutrition supervisor. These teams also include lady health workers visiting homes in urban slums to inform people about the Clinic on Wheels program and the healthcare facilities provided under it, so they can avail healthcare services at the camps established nearby.
