Naval Chief Inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science & Technology Park

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid the foundation stone of Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) and inaugurated Bahria School of Engineering & Applied Sciences (BSEAS) at Bahria University, Karachi

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat, said a news release on Friday.

The core objective of PMSTP project is to jump start national blue economy through promotion of maritime sciences, technologies and businesses.

PMSTP will act as a vibrant platform for academia, government, industry collaboration and to further facilitate start-ups, industries and entrepreneurs through policy support.

PMSTP will house various Research, Design and Development (RD&D) Centers, Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and various other multi-purpose structures.

A dedicated space will be created to generate & maintain maritime innovation eco-system.

A state-of-the-art Maritime Skills Development Center will also be established to train the youth in diverse maritime disciplines in order to enable them to benefit from boundless opportunities in the expanding maritime sector.

PMSTP will subsequently contribute in national GDP besides playing a critical role in mapping of national offshore riches.

The new setup of Bahria School of Engineering & Applied Sciences (BSEAS) is an integration of major Bahria University Departments comprising Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering.

Establishment of BSEAS is another key step towards achieving excellence in research facilitating interdisciplinary education. BSEAS is a prominent endeavor to promote cross-disciplinary learning.

In pursuance to Naval Chief's vision, PMSTP and BSEAS are established as flagship projects of the year 2020 to provide qualitative and sustained educational opportunities.