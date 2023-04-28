UrduPoint.com

NAVTTC, OGDCL Will Impart Skills To 400 Youth Of Less Developed Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:05 PM

On the direction and guidance of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) signed an MoU for collaboration to implement NAVTTC-OGDCL skill training initiative for training of 400 youth

The youth belonging to less developed areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan will be equipped with state of the art cutting edge technologies, Computer Applications/Digital marketing, Mobile Phone Repairing, Heating Ventilation, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (HVACR), Industrial Stitching Machine Operator etc.

The free of cost skill training will be provided in NAVTTC-Center of Excellence, Islamabad which was established with the support of European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Center of Excellence is equipped with state of the art labs and class rooms.

It is envisioned that the collaboration would involve youth and potential beneficiaries from the various segments of the society, including the underprivileged and backward areas, providing them skills development trainings leading to employment or self-employment, contributing in poverty reduction and national development.

On the occasion Executive Director, NAVTTC Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that this collaboration between NAVTTC and OGDCL will pave the way to impart employable skills to the youth of less developed areas and enable them to compete in national and international job market.

He further said that Chairman NAVTTC, Mr. Shahid Khan provided full support and guidance in materializing the signing of this collaboration.

The Executive Director, NAVTTC thanked the Managing Director OGCL, Mr. Ahmad Hayat Lak and Executive Director OGDCL, Mr. Muhammad Aamir Salim for support and cooperation.

