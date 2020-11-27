(@fidahassanain)

The grandsons of Begum Shamim Akthar also offered her "Namaz-e-Janaza" (funeral prayer) along with their father Nawaz Sharif.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered funeral prayer of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar in London on Friday.

A very few people attended funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar due to Covid-19 SOPs in Regent Park mosque in London and maintained social distance. They all were wearing masks and did not hug Nawaz Sharif even after offering funeral prayer.

Following funeral prayer, the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar was dispatched to Heathrow airport from where she would be flown to Pakistan for final funeral here and burial in Jati Umra.

Earlier today, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz were released from Kot Lakhpat jail on five-day parole.

Both father and son were released at around 4pm for Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral.

However, the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar yet to arrive in Lahore from London.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days.

The Punjab Chief Minister made this approval after the provincial cabinet sent the draft to him regarding release of both father and son to attend funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N had earlier applied for a 14-day long parole for both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz but Punjab Chief Minister granted only five-day release on parole.

Begum Shamim Akhtar died in London on Sunday. She was 89. Arrangements for return of Begum Shamim Akhtar's body, her funeral and burial in Jati Umar were underway. Nawaz Sharif and his sons were not taking part in the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan.

On other hand, Maryam Nawaz announced her participation in PDM’s Multan rally. According to tv reports, she said that her father had asked her to take part by keeping personal grief aside.

