Nawaz Sharif to return home soon: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had the right to get relief from the fabricated cases against him and expressed his confidence that Nawaz Sharif will return home soon to lead the party for the general election 2023 campaign.

"Innocent Nawaz Sharif should be granted the opportunity to plead his case before a court," he said in an exclusive talk with a private news channel. PML-N would move the court to review on Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as the party chief, he added.

Replying to a question, Sanaullah said that the PML-N leader was not like PTI chief Imran Khan who is hiding behind bail.

"We never took bails in our cases because fake cases were registered against us," he added.

To another question, the interior minister said, "We have our own committed party leaders and PPP has the right to form the government in Punjab." He further said that his party was not afraid of any new political party, saying if there will be, it would not be a challenge for PML-N.