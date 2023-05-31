UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Return Home Soon: Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Nawaz Sharif to return home soon: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had the right to get relief from the fabricated cases against him and expressed his confidence that Nawaz Sharif will return home soon to lead the party for the general election 2023 campaign.

"Innocent Nawaz Sharif should be granted the opportunity to plead his case before a court," he said in an exclusive talk with a private news channel. PML-N would move the court to review on Nawaz Sharif's disqualification as the party chief, he added.

Replying to a question, Sanaullah said that the PML-N leader was not like PTI chief Imran Khan who is hiding behind bail.

"We never took bails in our cases because fake cases were registered against us," he added.

To another question, the interior minister said, "We have our own committed party leaders and PPP has the right to form the government in Punjab." He further said that his party was not afraid of any new political party, saying if there will be, it would not be a challenge for PML-N.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Lead From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

9 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

10 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.