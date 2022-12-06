UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Seeks World Intervention To Stop Indian State Terrorism In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Nayeem seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :While condemning the Modi government's belligerent policy towards Kashmir, Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has urged the influential world governments to take effective cognizance of fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message from Tihar jail, the APHC leader who has been languishing in the notorious prison for several years said that India's racist regime has turned Kashmir into a virtual hell for its citizens.

Referring to the abysmal human rights situation in the restive region, the illegally detained Hurriyat leader regrettably noted that extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, harassment and humiliation of common masses, arbitrary arrests and attacks on rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces have become a new norm in the valley.

Indian human rights abusing regime, he said, has been using these colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression and suppression could not deter Kashmiri masses from pursuing their legitimate struggle for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices.

Lauding Kashmiri youth for their resilience, he said, the youth of Kashmir who have taken up the mantle of freedom movement have been scripting a new history of resistance against India's illegal occupation by laying down their precious lives for the freedom of their motherland.

Urging New Delhi to shun its policy of intransigence, he said, India must bear in mind the fact that genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed by the dint of force.

Referring to Indian government's nefarious designs to change the status of the occupied Kashmir through political and administrative machinations, the APHC leader said that it was high time that the world should come forward in a big way and influence the Indian government to stop its naked aggression against Kashmiris.

Terming these attempts as an atrocious assault on Kashmiris' political and cultural identity, he said, these policies aimed at marginalizing the majority community and reducing them to a minority were in violation of international law and the UNSC resolutions that strictly prohibit the occupying state from changing status of a disputed region.

About the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, Khan said, "Caging Kashmiri political and human rights defenders on flimsy grounds and holding them in preventive custody and denying them the right to a fair trial and subjecting them to inhuman treatment in prisons and terrorizing their families is yet another darkest aspect of Indian colonialism".

