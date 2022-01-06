UrduPoint.com

Nazir Khan Posted As New DPO Dir Upper

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Nazir Khan posted as new DPO Dir Upper

SP Investigation Swat, Nazir Khan has been posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :SP Investigation Swat, Nazir Khan has been posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper.

In his connection, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat arranged a simple but impressive farewell party in his honour at office. Besides, SP Lower Swat, Shah Hassan, SP Upper Swat Darwaish Khan, all DSPs, SHOs and office staff attended, , said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the function, DPO Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that Nazir Khan is an intelligent and hardworking officer and in the manner through which he has investigated and several blind murder, theft and other cases is highly commendable.

He congratulated Nazir Khan on his new assignment as DPO Dir Upper and was confident that like Swat he will play the same role against anti-social elements and criminals to provide justice to oppressed people of district Dir Upper. Other police officers also expressed their good wishes for Nazir Khan.

At the end of the function, DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat presented a shield to Nazir Khan while other officers also presented gifts to him.

Related Topics

Murder Police Swat Same Dir Upper Criminals All

Recent Stories

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

15 minutes ago
 AC Kahuta directs officers to expedite work on Teh ..

AC Kahuta directs officers to expedite work on Tehsil Sports Complex project

50 seconds ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes Islamic Calligraphy ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

52 seconds ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company notified power su ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notified power suspension

55 seconds ago
 Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 bikes recovered

Bike-lifter gang busted, 14 bikes recovered

56 seconds ago
 Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.