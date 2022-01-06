Nazir Khan posted as new DPO Dir Upper

SP Investigation Swat, Nazir Khan has been posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :SP Investigation Swat, Nazir Khan has been posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper.

In his connection, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat arranged a simple but impressive farewell party in his honour at office. Besides, SP Lower Swat, Shah Hassan, SP Upper Swat Darwaish Khan, all DSPs, SHOs and office staff attended, , said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the function, DPO Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that Nazir Khan is an intelligent and hardworking officer and in the manner through which he has investigated and several blind murder, theft and other cases is highly commendable.

He congratulated Nazir Khan on his new assignment as DPO Dir Upper and was confident that like Swat he will play the same role against anti-social elements and criminals to provide justice to oppressed people of district Dir Upper. Other police officers also expressed their good wishes for Nazir Khan.

At the end of the function, DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat presented a shield to Nazir Khan while other officers also presented gifts to him.