Open Menu

New Contact Numbers Issued For Flood Control Room At Kotri Barrage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

New contact numbers issued for flood control room at Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage Hyderabad Syed Riaz Hussain Shah has issued new contact numbers for the control room and flood emergency liaison officers at Kotri Barrage headworks in view of the 2025 flood situation.

According to the announcement, Flood Emergency Officer Tariq Asad Ursani, Executive Engineer Kotri Barrage Division Jamshoro can be contacted at office number 022-2119036 and mobile numbers 0319-3982788 and 0301-3532462.

Similarly, Flood Liaison Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer Weir Sub Division Jamshoro Ali Uzair Shaikh can be reached at office number 022-2119037 and mobile numbers 0319-3982788 and 0300-3444336. The public has been advised to contact these numbers in case of any possible flood emergency situation.

Recent Stories

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

55 seconds ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

31 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

2 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

4 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan