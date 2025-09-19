New Contact Numbers Issued For Flood Control Room At Kotri Barrage
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage Hyderabad Syed Riaz Hussain Shah has issued new contact numbers for the control room and flood emergency liaison officers at Kotri Barrage headworks in view of the 2025 flood situation.
According to the announcement, Flood Emergency Officer Tariq Asad Ursani, Executive Engineer Kotri Barrage Division Jamshoro can be contacted at office number 022-2119036 and mobile numbers 0319-3982788 and 0301-3532462.
Similarly, Flood Liaison Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer Weir Sub Division Jamshoro Ali Uzair Shaikh can be reached at office number 022-2119037 and mobile numbers 0319-3982788 and 0300-3444336. The public has been advised to contact these numbers in case of any possible flood emergency situation.
