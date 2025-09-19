ADC Matiari Urges NGOs To Collaborate For Public Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari Iqra Jannat on Friday said that establishing an effective system of communication and cooperation with institutions working for the welfare of humanity in the district was the need of the hour so that the public can benefit to the maximum.
She expressed these views while addressing a meeting with representatives of non-governmental organizations at Latif Hall Matiari.
She said that if all relevant departments, NGOs, INGOs and UN agencies work together on a single platform, the outcome would be much better and the public would also reap the benefits.
The meeting was attended by the relevant officers of various departments and representatives of NGOs working in the district.
The meeting discussed in detail the ongoing social and welfare activities in the district, eradication of malnutrition, welfare of children and women, their health, education and other related issues. ADC Iqra Jannat urged the representatives of NGOs working in the district to share the details of their activities and development projects with the district administration so that steps for public welfare can be taken through a joint strategy.
