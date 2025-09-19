Open Menu

ADC Matiari Urges NGOs To Collaborate For Public Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ADC Matiari urges NGOs to collaborate for public welfare

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari Iqra Jannat on Friday said that establishing an effective system of communication and cooperation with institutions working for the welfare of humanity in the district was the need of the hour so that the public can benefit to the maximum.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting with representatives of non-governmental organizations at Latif Hall Matiari.

She said that if all relevant departments, NGOs, INGOs and UN agencies work together on a single platform, the outcome would be much better and the public would also reap the benefits.

The meeting was attended by the relevant officers of various departments and representatives of NGOs working in the district.

The meeting discussed in detail the ongoing social and welfare activities in the district, eradication of malnutrition, welfare of children and women, their health, education and other related issues. ADC Iqra Jannat urged the representatives of NGOs working in the district to share the details of their activities and development projects with the district administration so that steps for public welfare can be taken through a joint strategy.

Recent Stories

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

17 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

32 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

2 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

4 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan