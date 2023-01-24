NDMA, WB to form working group for collaborative framework on climate-resilient communities

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and World Bank on Tuesday agreed to form a working group to chalk out a collaborative framework for building climate-resilient communities in Pakistan

The World Bank's team for Pakistan called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here, said a news release issued here.

They discussed the various aspects of disaster management system in view of recent floods and sustainable disaster risk reduction models to protect vulnerable communities.

The Chairman NDMA highlighted the transformative idea of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) at NDMA as a leading forum for managing, collating and disseminating critical information pertaining to disaster predictions, early warnings and preventive measures and generating Common Operating Picture for preparedness of all relevant departments for proactive response and simulation exercises in advance.

He also informed the visiting team about the creation of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) as the National think tank on the emergencies' spectrum which would be mandated to create a collage of national universities and international organisations for researches and studies on climate change and disaster risk management in Pakistan.

He emphasised on conducting training programs for emergency responders and volunteers along with maintenance of their database for their active engagement in the future during an emergency.