KP Standing Committee Meeting Held In To Address Hotel Association Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM

The Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums convened an important meeting in Galiyat to discuss issues and proposals presented by the Galiyat, Naran, and Kaghan Hotel Association

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums convened an important meeting in Galiyat to discuss issues and proposals presented by the Galiyat, Naran, and Kaghan Hotel Association.

A representative delegation from the association attended the session, putting forward multiple recommendations aimed at boosting tourism in the region. Key concerns raised included the acute shortage of parking facilities, water scarcity, and the problem of encroachments affecting both visitors and businesses.

Committee members assured the delegation that these issues would be taken up at the provincial level, with formal recommendations to be forwarded to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and other relevant departments will be engaged to devise effective and sustainable solutions.

The meeting underscored the importance of public private collaboration to enhance tourism infrastructure and maintain Galiyat’s appeal as a prime destination for domestic and international visitors.

