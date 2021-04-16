Need stressed to eliminate dengue larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said that in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep the environment clean and dry as well as eliminate all the possible hotspots where the dengue larva flourishes.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at DC office. The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili and local officials of all concerned departments.

ADCG Farooq Akmal said that there was a need to create awareness among the people that they should cooperate with the administration in keeping their homes and streets clean in this regard.

He urged the people for playing their role for the elimination of dengue larvae and keeping their environment neat and clean.

ADCG stressed the need of making all out sincere collective and individual efforts to curb the menace of the dengue fever, besides, pledging the anti-dengue awareness in the society here.

The meeting reviewed the performance of dengue indoor and outdoor surveillance teams.