Need Stressed To Keep Children Away From Cell Phone Screens
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Experts have stressed the need for keeping children away from mobile phone
screens as it is playing havoc with their mental growth and causing psychological
problems.
They observed that mobile phone addiction among infants and toddlers has become
a silent epidemic. Instead of toys or social interaction, many children today are
pacified with screens—even while being fed.
Dr Khizra Sohail, a leading child psychologist told APP here on Sunday that
most cases, she receives involve children whose parents give them mobile
phones to manage their own busy schedules. “These children develop stubborn
and irritable behavior, along with multiple psychological problems,” she said, adding
that early exposure to mobile devices leads to negative personality changes.
“I often see cases where even one-year-old children know how to swipe a screen.
This is deeply concerning,” she remarked.
She said that medical research also supported these concerns. According to the
Pakistan Pediatric Association, she said nearly 80 percent of children aged 6 to 18 years
spend 4 to 6 hours daily in front of screens. The report noted that 30 percent suffer
from short-sightedness, while nearly 50 percent complain of blurred vision, headaches,
and eye strain.
Studies further show that students distracted by text messaging during
study hours perform significantly worse in examinations.
Experts also link physical health problems to screen overuse, such as neck and muscle
strain, poor posture, and eye weakness due to constant squinting. Furthermore, mobile
devices emit higher levels of radiowaves, which children’s developing brains absorb
more quickly than adults, making them more vulnerable to long-term harm.
Equally damaging, specialists argue, is the use of verbal abuse, beatings, or neglect
in households. Such behavior undermines children’s confidence, making them emotionally
fragile and, in some cases, driving them to distance themselves from their families.
Shahista Noreen, a mother whose two-year-old son admitted at Children’s Hospital
Multan, complained that her son would not eat unless distracted by a mobile phone.
“We are worried, but without the phone, he refuses food,” she said.
Dr Khizra Sohail said that teachers must also play a critical role in this regard, adding
that teachers should also be trained in child psychology to help nurture students’
personalities in positive ways.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025
Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley
Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..
British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton
Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held
Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Need stressed to keep children away from cell phone screens3 minutes ago
-
PMYP revolutionizes laptop access with interest-free loan policy3 minutes ago
-
Seven friends gunned gown in ambush, one injured3 minutes ago
-
British Secretary Lammy conveys condolences on loss of lives in recent flash floods13 minutes ago
-
Railways minister orders inquiry into Awam Express accident33 minutes ago
-
Ecological degradation, illegal private mini dams threatening Namal Lake, agriculture and livelihood43 minutes ago
-
Awam Express accident: Railways Minister convenes emergency meeting1 hour ago
-
Railway minister orders urgent inquiry, top medical care after Awam Express derailment2 hours ago
-
One dead, 32 injured as train derails near Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Awam Express derails near Lodhran, 1 dead, several Injured3 hours ago
-
APHC sounds alarm on voices behind bars, Kashmiri prisoners’ plight3 hours ago
-
New Zealand PM attends Pakistan's Independence Day celebration13 hours ago