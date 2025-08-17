Need stressed to keep children away from cell phone screens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Experts have stressed the need for keeping children away from mobile phone

screens as it is playing havoc with their mental growth and causing psychological

problems.

They observed that mobile phone addiction among infants and toddlers has become

a silent epidemic. Instead of toys or social interaction, many children today are

pacified with screens—even while being fed.

Dr Khizra Sohail, a leading child psychologist told APP here on Sunday that

most cases, she receives involve children whose parents give them mobile

phones to manage their own busy schedules. “These children develop stubborn

and irritable behavior, along with multiple psychological problems,” she said, adding

that early exposure to mobile devices leads to negative personality changes.

“I often see cases where even one-year-old children know how to swipe a screen.

This is deeply concerning,” she remarked.

She said that medical research also supported these concerns. According to the

Pakistan Pediatric Association, she said nearly 80 percent of children aged 6 to 18 years

spend 4 to 6 hours daily in front of screens. The report noted that 30 percent suffer

from short-sightedness, while nearly 50 percent complain of blurred vision, headaches,

and eye strain.

Studies further show that students distracted by text messaging during

study hours perform significantly worse in examinations.

Experts also link physical health problems to screen overuse, such as neck and muscle

strain, poor posture, and eye weakness due to constant squinting. Furthermore, mobile

devices emit higher levels of radiowaves, which children’s developing brains absorb

more quickly than adults, making them more vulnerable to long-term harm.

Equally damaging, specialists argue, is the use of verbal abuse, beatings, or neglect

in households. Such behavior undermines children’s confidence, making them emotionally

fragile and, in some cases, driving them to distance themselves from their families.

Shahista Noreen, a mother whose two-year-old son admitted at Children’s Hospital

Multan, complained that her son would not eat unless distracted by a mobile phone.

“We are worried, but without the phone, he refuses food,” she said.

Dr Khizra Sohail said that teachers must also play a critical role in this regard, adding

that teachers should also be trained in child psychology to help nurture students’

personalities in positive ways.