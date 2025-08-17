PMYP revolutionizes laptop access with interest-free loan policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In a major initiative on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Youth Program has announced a paradigm shift in its laptop distribution policy, making these essential devices accessible to all on an interest-free loan basis. This bold move is set to empower a wider segment of the youth, bridging the digital divide and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Earlier, laptops were distributed on a merit basis to students, often limiting access to those who excelled academically. However, the new policy aims to democratize access to technology, recognizing that talent and potential are not confined to academic alone.

According to chairman of PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, by providing laptops on an interest-free loan basis, the program seeks to level the playing field, enabling young people from diverse backgrounds to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the digital age.

The Prime Minister's Youth Program has been designed to harness the potential of Pakistan's youth, equipping them with the tools and resources needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

By making laptops more accessible, the program aims to stimulate creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth and development.

This policy shift is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of young Pakistanis, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds who may not have had access to such opportunities. By providing interest-free loans, the program ensures that financial constraints will no longer be a barrier to acquiring the technology needed to succeed.

The move has been widely welcomed, with many hailing it as a visionary step towards creating a digitally empowered generation.

As Pakistan strives to join the ranks of the developed world, initiatives like the Prime Minister's Youth Program are crucial in unlocking the potential of its most valuable resource, its youth.

By providing laptops on an interest-free loan basis, the government is not only bridging the digital divide but also investing in the future of the country.

This forward-thinking approach is expected to yield long-term benefits, as the youth of today become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

The Prime Minister's Youth Program is a testament to the government's commitment to empowering the next generation of Pakistanis. As the program continues to evolve and expand, it is likely to have a lasting impact on the country's socio-economic landscape, fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy. 395