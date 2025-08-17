Railways minister orders inquiry into Awam Express accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday ordered an inquiry

into the Awam Express derailment and sought a report from the authorities

concerned within seven days.

According to initial reports by the PR sources, two coaches derailed while three

others, including the luggage van of Karachi bound Awam Express train overturned

near Lodhran Railway station.

As a result, one passenger was killed while 21 others sustained injuries. Two of the

critically injured were under treatment at Bahawalpur Hospital, while those with minor

injuries were being treated at DHQ Hospital Lodhran.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, the Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the

injured. He directed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the victims.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Multan and medical teams reached the site and were

engaged in rescue and relief operations. The Railway staff had been instructed to

complete the relief work at the earliest and restore the down track.

The affected passengers have been shifted to an alternative train and sent towards

their destination.

Railways officials confirmed that train operations on the up track are running smoothly

and no other train has been affected.