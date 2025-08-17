Railways Minister Orders Inquiry Into Awam Express Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday ordered an inquiry
into the Awam Express derailment and sought a report from the authorities
concerned within seven days.
According to initial reports by the PR sources, two coaches derailed while three
others, including the luggage van of Karachi bound Awam Express train overturned
near Lodhran Railway station.
As a result, one passenger was killed while 21 others sustained injuries. Two of the
critically injured were under treatment at Bahawalpur Hospital, while those with minor
injuries were being treated at DHQ Hospital Lodhran.
Expressing grief over the loss of life, the Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the
injured. He directed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the victims.
Divisional Superintendent (DS) Multan and medical teams reached the site and were
engaged in rescue and relief operations. The Railway staff had been instructed to
complete the relief work at the earliest and restore the down track.
The affected passengers have been shifted to an alternative train and sent towards
their destination.
Railways officials confirmed that train operations on the up track are running smoothly
and no other train has been affected.
