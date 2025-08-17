Open Menu

Railways Minister Orders Inquiry Into Awam Express Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Railways minister orders inquiry into Awam Express accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday ordered an inquiry

into the Awam Express derailment and sought a report from the authorities

concerned within seven days.

According to initial reports by the PR sources, two coaches derailed while three

others, including the luggage van of Karachi bound Awam Express train overturned

near Lodhran Railway station.

As a result, one passenger was killed while 21 others sustained injuries. Two of the

critically injured were under treatment at Bahawalpur Hospital, while those with minor

injuries were being treated at DHQ Hospital Lodhran.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, the Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the

injured. He directed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the victims.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Multan and medical teams reached the site and were

engaged in rescue and relief operations. The Railway staff had been instructed to

complete the relief work at the earliest and restore the down track.

The affected passengers have been shifted to an alternative train and sent towards

their destination.

Railways officials confirmed that train operations on the up track are running smoothly

and no other train has been affected.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Bur ..

Premier League: City 4-0 Wolves; Tottenham 3-0 Burnley

11 hours ago
 Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM a ..

Netanyahu 'has become a problem,' says Danish PM as she calls for Russia-style s ..

11 hours ago
 British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day ..

British Pakistanis celebrate 78th Independence Day in Luton

13 hours ago
 Legal action initiated against University Town Sch ..

Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme

13 hours ago
Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

13 hours ago
 Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khid ..

Over 2.3m citizens benefit from Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz

13 hours ago
 CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive ..

CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol

13 hours ago
 CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing soci ..

CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad

13 hours ago
 AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on ..

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights

13 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : A ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan