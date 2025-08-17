Seven friends gunned gown in ambush, one injured

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At-least seven people were killed while one was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire in the suburban area of Regi Sheno Khel here Sunday.

Police said the victims were returning from a picnic at Tanda Dam to their village, Khara Ghari Muhammad Zai, when they were ambushed by armed assailants. All of them were reportedly friends.

Rescue 1122 teams and a heavy police contingent reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The injured, identified as Abdul Razzaq, 18, son of Noor-ur-Rehman, was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for further treatment.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Samad, 31, son of Noor-ur-Rehman, Sajid, 25, son of Aziz-ur-Rehman, Yousaf, 18, son of Muhammad Asim, Ashfaq, 18, son of Syed Alam, Mustafa, 15, son of Muhammad Alam, Hamza, 16, son of Nasir, and Yasir, 15, son of Salahuddin.

The attackers managed to escape after the assault. Police have launched a large-scale search operation in the area to track down and arrest the culprits.