Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative to discredit Pakistan of its successful strike and retaliation to the Indian misadventure on February 27 last year

Addressing a news conference with focus on one-point agenda, he said it was aimed at elucidating the facts related to the events that demonstrated invincibility of Pakistan's defence.

"The Indian forces made aggression on February 26, 2019 and transgressed the Line of Control (LoC) whereby the Shaheen of Pakistan Air Force befittingly responded, leaving the enemy shattered and confused," he added.

Two Indian fighter jets, the ISPR DG said, were shot down while Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested, which depicted the resolve and capability of Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said the superiority of Pakistan Armed Forces was acknowledged not only globally but also by the Indian military leadership.

The release of Abhinandan was a responsible decision taken by the national leadership. "...we gave them [Indian forces] a bloody nose and (which) is still hurting." Maj Gen Babar said uncanny interpretations of Abhinandan issue were misleading and tantamount to discrediting the country's victory over India.

The ISPR DG said the enemy India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative as evident from today's Indian media coverage and hype.

He said the enemy forces had thrust a hybrid war on Pakistan and it was incumbent on every citizen to act responsibly, and disown misleading narratives to promote national cause and unity.

He vowed that the Armed Forces of Pakistan would foil the nefarious designs of enemies with the support of the nation. "Pakistan's leadership and the Armed Forces are ready to tackle every challenge posed to national security."