UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negative Narrative Serving Indian Designs To Discredit Pakistan's Victory Of Feb 27 Last Year: ISPR DG

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Negative narrative serving Indian designs to discredit Pakistan's victory of Feb 27 last year: ISPR DG

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative to discredit Pakistan of its successful strike and retaliation to the Indian misadventure on February 27 last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative to discredit Pakistan of its successful strike and retaliation to the Indian misadventure on February 27 last year.

Addressing a news conference with focus on one-point agenda, he said it was aimed at elucidating the facts related to the events that demonstrated invincibility of Pakistan's defence.

"The Indian forces made aggression on February 26, 2019 and transgressed the Line of Control (LoC) whereby the Shaheen of Pakistan Air Force befittingly responded, leaving the enemy shattered and confused," he added.

Two Indian fighter jets, the ISPR DG said, were shot down while Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested, which depicted the resolve and capability of Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said the superiority of Pakistan Armed Forces was acknowledged not only globally but also by the Indian military leadership.

The release of Abhinandan was a responsible decision taken by the national leadership. "...we gave them [Indian forces] a bloody nose and (which) is still hurting." Maj Gen Babar said uncanny interpretations of Abhinandan issue were misleading and tantamount to discrediting the country's victory over India.

The ISPR DG said the enemy India was taking undue advantage of the negative narrative as evident from today's Indian media coverage and hype.

He said the enemy forces had thrust a hybrid war on Pakistan and it was incumbent on every citizen to act responsibly, and disown misleading narratives to promote national cause and unity.

He vowed that the Armed Forces of Pakistan would foil the nefarious designs of enemies with the support of the nation. "Pakistan's leadership and the Armed Forces are ready to tackle every challenge posed to national security."

Related Topics

Pakistan India ISPR February 2019 Media From Unity Foods Limited Abhinandan

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

29 minutes ago

All set to observe Eid-Miland un Nabi (SAW)

29 seconds ago

Ex-UK Labour Leader Corbyn Suspended From Party Ov ..

31 seconds ago

US Economy Grows By Record 33.1% in Q3, After Stee ..

33 seconds ago

Armenia In Close Communication With CSTO on Situat ..

34 seconds ago

New Belarusian Interior Minister Names Security in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.