UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neither Any Minister Nor Any PM’s Aide Involved In Rawalpindi Ring Road, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved in Rawalpindi Ring Road, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says an initial investigation by the Rawalpindi commissioner revealed the involvement of a former Rawalpindi commissioner and other officers in the scam.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that neither any minister nor any prime minister’s aide in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scam had been found yet.

Fawad Chaudhary said an initial investigation by the Rawalpindi commissioner revealed the involvement of a former Rawalpindi commissioner and other officers in the scam.

He expressed these words in a series of tweets a day after Zulfi Bukhari stepped as the special assistant to the prime minister over allegations of being one of the direct beneficiaries of the realignment of the PRR project.

Fawad Chaudhary, however, said that there was no involvement of any minister or prime minister’s aide had been found yet.

According to the report, some officials of Rawalpindi division were involved in the scam and some housing societies were benefitted when the alignment of the road was changed.

Zulfi Bukhari was accused of giving benefits to his relatives including Tauqeer Shah, former principal staff officer to ex-CM Shehbaz Sharif, in acquisition of their land in Sangjani.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that the ring road was increased to 23 kilometres to benefit a housing society and consequently, the government had to release funds worth Rs 20 billion to buy additional land.

Earlier, as the matter surfaced, the chief minister and the commissioner were asked to investigate it.

Fawad Chaudhary said that it was only in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime that investigations were launched against political leaders from the government when allegations were levelled against them.

He claimed that this was not the case when the PPP and PML-N were in the government.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhary said: “It is the change. The government officials should have the fear of accountability [and] not even the most powerful are above the law,”. He also said: “The prime minister’s policy on accountability is clear. All citizens are equal in the eyes of the law,”.

It may also be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar have also been accused of benefitting from the realignment of the RRR project.

However, Sarwar rejected giving benefit to a private housing society while offering to quit politics if corruption charges against him in the mega scandal are proved. The federal minister for aviation told a presser on Monday that he would take up the matter in the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today).

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Rawalpindi Buy May Fawad Chaudhry All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Laos expedites COVID-19 vaccination program

1 minute ago

UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid ..

1 minute ago

Belarus' GDP up 2.5 pct in January-April

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka to receive 185,000 Sputnik V vaccines fr ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccines rolling out amid shortage, hesit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.