NEPRA Announces 2nd Quarterly Adjustment In Power Bills With Rs 1.68 Cut Per Unit
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to apply the second quarterly adjustment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to apply the second quarterly adjustment.
The electricity bills will be reduced by Rs 1.68 per unit compared to last month, according to a statement issued here.
The decision will apply to the bills of April, May and June.
