New Courses For Allied Health Professionals Introduced At IPH
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In a recent Academic Council meeting chaired by Dean Dr. Zarfashan Tahir at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Saturday, two new courses for allied health professionals have been announced. The courses, namely Dispenser and Dental Technician, are set to span a duration of two years each.
Dr. Zarfashan Tahir disclosed that the Dispenser course, equivalent to FSC, will entail a yearly fee of Rs 25,200, covering admission, tuition, student welfare, and library security fees (refundable). Additionally, the Dental Technician course will be priced at Rs 18,500 per annum.
To facilitate students facing financial constraints, the Academic Council has sanctioned the option of paying fees in two installments per quarter, subject to review by a designated committee.
Highlighting the need to revise fees in line with current standards, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir mentioned that the fee for the Diploma in Public Health (DPHT) Technologist course has been raised to Rs 18,500 per annum, effective from the next academic year.
This adjustment awaits endorsement from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Punjab.
Emphasizing the institute's commitment to providing affordable technical courses, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir reiterated IPH's mission to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and create employment opportunities.
Following the meeting, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir confirmed unanimous approval from the Academic Council for the annual fees of both courses.
Participating members in the Academic Council meeting included Dr. Arshad Iqbal, Dr. Tanveer Bharwana, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Dr. Saba Salim, Dr. Rabia islam, Dr. Zahra Fayaz, Miss Fatima Syed, Dr. Mohsin Ranjha, Dr. Huda Sarwar, Dr. Uzair Mukhtar, and Faisal Mushtaq.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killers of delivery boy arrested6 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan orders to start relief, rehabilitation operation in rain, snow affected districts6 minutes ago
-
One dengue case reported in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case33 minutes ago
-
4.1 m members of minority community to exercise right of franchise in KP on Feb 836 minutes ago
-
Food safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operation46 minutes ago
-
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi54 minutes ago
-
Chief Khateeb for action against use of e-cigarettes, vaping56 minutes ago
-
230 polling station established to facilitate 275,358 voters in PP-10 constituency56 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for probe by UNHRC into genocide of Kashmiri people in IIOJK56 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for world action on Kashmir, Palestine issues1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered1 hour ago