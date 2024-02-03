Open Menu

New Courses For Allied Health Professionals Introduced At IPH

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

New courses for allied health professionals introduced at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In a recent Academic Council meeting chaired by Dean Dr. Zarfashan Tahir at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Saturday, two new courses for allied health professionals have been announced. The courses, namely Dispenser and Dental Technician, are set to span a duration of two years each.

Dr. Zarfashan Tahir disclosed that the Dispenser course, equivalent to FSC, will entail a yearly fee of Rs 25,200, covering admission, tuition, student welfare, and library security fees (refundable). Additionally, the Dental Technician course will be priced at Rs 18,500 per annum.

To facilitate students facing financial constraints, the Academic Council has sanctioned the option of paying fees in two installments per quarter, subject to review by a designated committee.

Highlighting the need to revise fees in line with current standards, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir mentioned that the fee for the Diploma in Public Health (DPHT) Technologist course has been raised to Rs 18,500 per annum, effective from the next academic year.

This adjustment awaits endorsement from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Punjab.

Emphasizing the institute's commitment to providing affordable technical courses, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir reiterated IPH's mission to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and create employment opportunities.

Following the meeting, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir confirmed unanimous approval from the Academic Council for the annual fees of both courses.

Participating members in the Academic Council meeting included Dr. Arshad Iqbal, Dr. Tanveer Bharwana, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Dr. Saba Salim, Dr. Rabia islam, Dr. Zahra Fayaz, Miss Fatima Syed, Dr. Mohsin Ranjha, Dr. Huda Sarwar, Dr. Uzair Mukhtar, and Faisal Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab Student From Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

33 minutes ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

54 minutes ago
 Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

3 hours ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

8 hours ago
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

17 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

17 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

17 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

17 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan