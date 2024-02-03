New courses for allied health professionals introduced at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In a recent Academic Council meeting chaired by Dean Dr. Zarfashan Tahir at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Saturday, two new courses for allied health professionals have been announced. The courses, namely Dispenser and Dental Technician, are set to span a duration of two years each.

Dr. Zarfashan Tahir disclosed that the Dispenser course, equivalent to FSC, will entail a yearly fee of Rs 25,200, covering admission, tuition, student welfare, and library security fees (refundable). Additionally, the Dental Technician course will be priced at Rs 18,500 per annum.

To facilitate students facing financial constraints, the Academic Council has sanctioned the option of paying fees in two installments per quarter, subject to review by a designated committee.

Highlighting the need to revise fees in line with current standards, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir mentioned that the fee for the Diploma in Public Health (DPHT) Technologist course has been raised to Rs 18,500 per annum, effective from the next academic year.

This adjustment awaits endorsement from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Punjab.

Emphasizing the institute's commitment to providing affordable technical courses, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir reiterated IPH's mission to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and create employment opportunities.

Following the meeting, Dr. Zarfashan Tahir confirmed unanimous approval from the Academic Council for the annual fees of both courses.

Participating members in the Academic Council meeting included Dr. Arshad Iqbal, Dr. Tanveer Bharwana, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Dr. Saba Salim, Dr. Rabia islam, Dr. Zahra Fayaz, Miss Fatima Syed, Dr. Mohsin Ranjha, Dr. Huda Sarwar, Dr. Uzair Mukhtar, and Faisal Mushtaq.