New Phase Of Admissions In E-Rozgar Program Started In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

New phase of admissions in e-Rozgar program started in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The new phase of admissions under the E-Rozgar Program has been started in Bahawalpur by the Department of Youth Affairs and sports and the Punjab Information Technology board.

This program is launched by the Punjab government to provide employment to the youth. This was stated by Lab Manager, Employment Program, Bahawalpur, Malik Abdul Samad in a meeting.

He said that E-Rozgar Training Center in Bahawalpur is located at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus where e-Commerce, UI / UX, Technical, Content Marketing and Advertising, Creative Designing, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Freelancing, profile creation and ordering are being taught.

The duration of these courses is three months and certificates are being given to the trainees on completion of the training. Malik Abdul Samad further said that free training is provided in E-Rozgar training centres across Punjab so the People will become financially independent by learning the skills of earning.

Young people with domicile who have completed 16 years of education and are under 35 years of age can submit it e-Rozgar program website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply.

