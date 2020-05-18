UrduPoint.com
New Pipeline Being Laid To Resolve Low Gas Pressure In Saudi Sharif-Umar Ayub

Mon 18th May 2020

Federal Minister for Energy and Power, Umar Ayub Khan on Monday said a new eight inches pipeline is being laid to resolve the long lasted issue of low gas pressure at Saidu Sharif and Mingora areas of district Swat during the winter season He said work on the supply of Sui Gas to Matta area is in progress and expected to be inaugurated in September

Federal Minister for Energy and Power, Umar Ayub Khan on Monday said a new eight inches pipeline is being laid to resolve the long lasted issue of low gas pressure at Saidu Sharif and Mingora areas of district Swat during the winter season He said work on the supply of Sui Gas to Matta area is in progress and expected to be inaugurated in September.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan held here at Chief Minister Secretariat.

The Chief Minister pointed out the long lasted issue of low gas pressure at Saidu Sharif and Mingora as well as in the provincial capital Peshawar and directed to take necessary measures to resolve the issue on permanent basis.

High ups of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Peshawar Electric Supply Corporation (PESCO) were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion various matters related to gasification and electrification schemes in various areas of the province came under discussion.

The meeting members were informed that two different mega projects of gas supply were being executed in Swat.

The Chief Minister directed the PESCO authorities to expedite work on the establishment of Kabal Grid Station and other projects of power supply in the area and to ensure considerable progress in this regard.

The Federal Minister directed the high ups of SNGPL to prepare a feasible strategy to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in various areas of the province and to regularly update the Chief Minister about the progress on implementation of the plan.

Umar Ayub assured the Chief Minister that the issue of low gas pressure in the provincial capital Peshawar would also be resolved on priority basis.

