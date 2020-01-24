UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Police Chief Visit Police Headquarter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

New police chief visit police headquarter

The newly appointed Police chief Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Police chief Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in Gilgit.

A contingent of Gilgit-Baltistan Police presented salute to the IGP upon his arrival at CPO.

IGP laid wreath at Police Shuhada monument.

Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan had an introductory meeting with the senior police officials.

IGP was briefed about the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

9 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

40 minutes ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

40 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

9 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

55 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.