New police chief visit police headquarter

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Police chief Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in Gilgit.

A contingent of Gilgit-Baltistan Police presented salute to the IGP upon his arrival at CPO.

IGP laid wreath at Police Shuhada monument.

Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan had an introductory meeting with the senior police officials.

IGP was briefed about the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.