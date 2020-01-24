New Police Chief Visit Police Headquarter
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Police chief Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan visited the Central Police Office (CPO) in Gilgit.
A contingent of Gilgit-Baltistan Police presented salute to the IGP upon his arrival at CPO.
IGP laid wreath at Police Shuhada monument.
Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Khan had an introductory meeting with the senior police officials.
IGP was briefed about the law and order situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.