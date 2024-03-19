New Political Party To Emerge Soon, Says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 12:11 PM
The former prime minister says his fifth year has commenced in the NAB courts, following a lengthy legal process spanning nine years.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday announced the forthcoming formation of a new political party expected to emerge by May or June this year.
Speaking to reporters outside a NAB court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi disclosed that prominent figures such as Miftah Ismail and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are set to join this new political venture, with consultations currently underway.
Expressing concerns over what he termed an unfounded case against him, Abbasi highlighted that his fifth year has commenced in the NAB courts, following a lengthy legal process spanning nine years. He emphasized the urgent need for decisive action, asserting that failure to address pressing issues would impede progress. Abbasi criticized the specter of NAB, claiming that it instilled fear among officers and failed to benefit the public, even amid rumors of PML-N's intent to abolish the institution.
Earlier, Abbasi had voiced serious reservations about the fairness of general elections in various tv interviews, citing widespread skepticism about the validity of results and predicting public discontent in response to contested outcomes.
He contended that even if Constituencies were scrutinized at PTI's behest, it would yield no significant impact due to entrenched electoral manipulation.
Abbasi further cautioned against prolonged reliance on ad-hoc alliances, suggesting that public sentiment would eventually drive decisive action. He urged stakeholders to prioritize national interests over political expediency, stressing the necessity of collaborative engagement across the judiciary, military, and political spectrum to address prevailing challenges.
Proposing a solution to the ongoing electoral impasse, Abbasi advocated for Supreme Court intervention, recommending the summoning of presiding officers to swear on the Holy Quran regarding Form 45 authenticity. He asserted that failure to rectify electoral discrepancies could undermine the government's legitimacy, underscoring the imperative for inclusive dialogue and concerted action to navigate the nation's political landscape.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs two human traffickers3 minutes ago
-
Excise police recovers 165.6kg narcotics3 minutes ago
-
CM approves Rs 100mln compensation package for SW roof collapse victims23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding area23 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with President Zardari52 minutes ago
-
District administration implements traffic plan during Ramzan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy advocates for strategic alignment, financial compliance at UNESCO3 hours ago
-
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif12 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three cities12 hours ago
-
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties12 hours ago
-
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties12 hours ago
-
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister12 hours ago