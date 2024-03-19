New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday announced the forthcoming formation of a new political party expected to emerge by May or June this year.

Speaking to reporters outside a NAB court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abbasi disclosed that prominent figures such as Miftah Ismail and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are set to join this new political venture, with consultations currently underway.

Expressing concerns over what he termed an unfounded case against him, Abbasi highlighted that his fifth year has commenced in the NAB courts, following a lengthy legal process spanning nine years. He emphasized the urgent need for decisive action, asserting that failure to address pressing issues would impede progress. Abbasi criticized the specter of NAB, claiming that it instilled fear among officers and failed to benefit the public, even amid rumors of PML-N's intent to abolish the institution.

Earlier, Abbasi had voiced serious reservations about the fairness of general elections in various tv interviews, citing widespread skepticism about the validity of results and predicting public discontent in response to contested outcomes.

He contended that even if Constituencies were scrutinized at PTI's behest, it would yield no significant impact due to entrenched electoral manipulation.

Abbasi further cautioned against prolonged reliance on ad-hoc alliances, suggesting that public sentiment would eventually drive decisive action. He urged stakeholders to prioritize national interests over political expediency, stressing the necessity of collaborative engagement across the judiciary, military, and political spectrum to address prevailing challenges.

Proposing a solution to the ongoing electoral impasse, Abbasi advocated for Supreme Court intervention, recommending the summoning of presiding officers to swear on the Holy Quran regarding Form 45 authenticity. He asserted that failure to rectify electoral discrepancies could undermine the government's legitimacy, underscoring the imperative for inclusive dialogue and concerted action to navigate the nation's political landscape.