Open Menu

Newly Elected CM Gilgit-Baltistan Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Newly elected CM Gilgit-Baltistan takes oath

The newly elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan took the oath of his office on Thursday, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The newly elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan took the oath of his office on Thursday, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath.

A brief ceremony was held at the Governor House in Gilgit, attended by members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, political activists, members of civil society, and prominent government officials from various fields of life. Haji Gulbar Khan hails from the remote district of Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He first entered the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan as a member on the ticket of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam during the November 2009 elections. In 2009, he served as the Health Minister in the coalition government of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In the 2015 elections, he faced defeat at the hands of the candidate from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

However, he emerged victorious in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and continued to hold the position of Health Minister.

Following the incident on May 9th, he consequently formed a forward bloc with four other members from the Diamer district and strongly condemned the incident.

On Thursday, in the Chief Minister's election, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F played a crucial role in bringing Haji Gulbar Khan to the position of Chief Minister by joining forces with the members of the forward bloc.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Civil Society Syed Mehdi Shah Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party May November 2015 2020 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

4 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

4 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

11 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

11 minutes ago
One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

11 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

43 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

43 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

33 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan