Newly elected CM Gilgit-Baltistan takes oath

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The newly elected Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan took the oath of his office on Thursday, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath.

A brief ceremony was held at the Governor House in Gilgit, attended by members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, political activists, members of civil society, and prominent government officials from various fields of life. Haji Gulbar Khan hails from the remote district of Diamer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He first entered the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan as a member on the ticket of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam during the November 2009 elections. In 2009, he served as the Health Minister in the coalition government of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In the 2015 elections, he faced defeat at the hands of the candidate from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

However, he emerged victorious in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and continued to hold the position of Health Minister.

Following the incident on May 9th, he consequently formed a forward bloc with four other members from the Diamer district and strongly condemned the incident.

On Thursday, in the Chief Minister's election, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F played a crucial role in bringing Haji Gulbar Khan to the position of Chief Minister by joining forces with the members of the forward bloc.