Newly Inducted 49 Sub Inspectors Call On RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Newly inducted 49 sub inspectors call on RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly inducted 49 sub-inspectors selected through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) including twelve lady sub-inspectors would help overpower the shortage of staff in the police department and they would be posted in districts across south Punjab.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry while addressing the young police officers who called on him at his office here on Friday.

The RPO said the induction of new officers would improve police services and advised the officers to ensure they extend justice to the complainants.

He directed that these officers be posted in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal districts, adding that the officers should also be asked for their priority stations before their posting, a police spokesman said.

