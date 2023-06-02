UrduPoint.com

Next PM, CM Punjab To Be From PPP, Claims Faisal Mir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab leader Faisal Mir called on PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab leader Faisal Mir called on PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.

After the meeting, he expressed his optimism that the next chief minister Punjab would be from the PPP after 1977.

He claimed that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister.

He said Asif Zardari was determined to fulfill the dreams of party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

