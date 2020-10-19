NHA devising a mechanism to appoint team for ensuring hygienic food on Motorways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is devising a mechanism to appoint a team which will ensure hygienic food availability under reasonable price in restaurants in Rest Areas on Motorways.

In a written reply to National Assembly, Ministry of Communications informed that the team will focus only on Motorway available service areas, adding that most of the food chains are reputable at national and international level thus ensuring good quality food.

Others arrange edible items from sources who provide fresh products on daily basis. "Fresh food is prepared on orders in their kitchens as per menu.

However, there may be instances where the shelf life of presented food item may a bit overdue and such events cannot be ruled out. It is purely the vendors own fault and is punishable" said the ministry.