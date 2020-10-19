UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Devising A Mechanism To Appoint Team For Ensuring Hygienic Food On Motorways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

NHA devising a mechanism to appoint team for ensuring hygienic food on Motorways

National Highway Authority (NHA) is devising a mechanism to appoint a team which will ensure hygienic food availability under reasonable price in restaurants in Rest Areas on Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is devising a mechanism to appoint a team which will ensure hygienic food availability under reasonable price in restaurants in Rest Areas on Motorways.

In a written reply to National Assembly, Ministry of Communications informed that the team will focus only on Motorway available service areas, adding that most of the food chains are reputable at national and international level thus ensuring good quality food.

Others arrange edible items from sources who provide fresh products on daily basis. "Fresh food is prepared on orders in their kitchens as per menu.

However, there may be instances where the shelf life of presented food item may a bit overdue and such events cannot be ruled out. It is purely the vendors own fault and is punishable" said the ministry.

Related Topics

National Assembly Motorway Price May NHA From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid names Abdulrahman Al-Hareb as ..

16 minutes ago

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

31 minutes ago

EU-UK Committee Agrees to 'Significantly Intensify ..

3 minutes ago

Risk factor of blood pressure can be minimized: Ex ..

3 minutes ago

250 profiteers arrested in Hazara Division

3 minutes ago

Russia Sees Interest in Over 1.2Bln Doses of Sputn ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.