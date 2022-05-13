UrduPoint.com

NHA Maintaining Road Section From Lahore To Rawalpindi On N-5: Asad Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Friday said that National Highway Authority (NHA) is maintaining the road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5.

In a written reply during Questions Hour in National Assembly, he said that the total length is 280 kilometers (dual carriageway) which are 560 km in linear length.

The minister said that out of 560 km, 158 km (Linear length) have been improved cost of Rs. 6,019 million.

He said further improvement of 122 km Linear Length of Rs. 3,137 million is in the procurement stage and shall be completed by end of December 2023.

Asad Mahmood said that the Lahore Gujranwala section is a 50 km dual carriageway (6 lanes), adding that its linear length is 100 km and out of which improvement works on 39 km are in process.

He said that the general condition of this section is not good condition, therefore, NHA has got approved its PC-II from CDWP and presently consultants are mobilized for its detailed design and preparation.

The minister said that road maintenance is a continuous process and its deterioration is a regular phenomenon.

He said that to assess the damages, NHA regularly conducts annual condition surveys of its roads, adding that as such no assessment has been done in the present government.

In a written reply, the federal minister further said that NHA has already taken up the corrective measures, however, the road section from Gujranwala to Lahore has been taken up with the government for the inclusion in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Asad Mahmood said that NHA has plans for its rehabilitation in which maximum length is taken up for improvement through its own resources which shall be completed by December 2023. He said that however, the Lahore Gujranwala section requires major rehabilitation and shall be completed subject to the approved PC-I.

He said that Hekla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway has been substantially completed and is officially opened to traffic on 5th January 2022.

He said that the overall physical progress of the project is 98.70%. The main carriageway is 100 % completed and is operational whereas some allied works are in progress.

Related Topics

