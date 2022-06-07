NHMP launches new enforcement regime on Motorways

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mahmood, a new enforcement regime has been launched on Motorways.

According to NHMP, over-speeding vehicles are being chased and penalized with heavy fines, adding that deployment of spotters and use of technology to ensure strict enforcement of the law on Motorways, said a video message shared by NHMP.

Violators will be identified by using intelligently deployed spotters, next-generation speed cameras and drone cameras.

Over speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend violators if needed. Violations in lane discipline will be rigorously monitored and fined.

All Motorway Police field officers are also equipped with body-worn cameras that transmit live footage to a state-of-the-art command center, ensuring transparency and confidence.

Evading the fine will no longer be a possibility; NHMP will pursue legal actions against habitual offenders.