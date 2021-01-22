UrduPoint.com
NHMP Recover Car Stolen From Sialkot

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:17 PM

NHMP recover car stolen from Sialkot

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday recovered a vehicle stolen from Sialkot near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Friday recovered a vehicle stolen from Sialkot near Swabi.

According to details, while patrolling near Swabi, the motorway police found a vehicle Wagnar ALE368 standing on the Motorway.

After the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Sialkot. The motorway police seized the vehicle and informed its owner Malik Waqar and the concerned police station. Search for the car lifter is underway.

