Niazi hails PM courageous speech at UNGA

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday termed the historic and courageous speech of the Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly as the voice of the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people.

Commenting over the virtual address of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Niazi said the Prime Minister has effectively projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level and has also exposed the ongoing Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister had effectively advocated the Kashmir issue and has strongly condemned the repressions of 0.

9 million Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Azad Kashmir Prime Minister said that Kashmiri people had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was also grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international forum with full force.

He said the Prime Minister has also presented the real situation of Afghanistan at the international forum and presented ground realities for establishing lasting peace in the region.