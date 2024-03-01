Open Menu

‘Nighaban Ramazan Package Revolutionary Step'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmad Khan has stated that the ‘Nighaban Ramazan’ Package

from the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is a revolutionary step for providing ration

at the doorstep of deserving families in Mianwali.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the package

here on Friday.

He said that approximately 83,000 deserving families in the district of Mianwali

would be provided with ration through the Ramazan Package.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (retd) Osama

Majeed Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mahmood Rana, Piplan Ejaz Abdul Karim

and Isa Khel Murtaza Khan.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner directed officers to ensure the provision

of ration to the deserving families by verifying lists and completing all other arrangements,

including the transportation plan, in a timely manner.

