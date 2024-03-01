‘Nighaban Ramazan Package Revolutionary Step'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmad Khan has stated that the ‘Nighaban Ramazan’ Package
from the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is a revolutionary step for providing ration
at the doorstep of deserving families in Mianwali.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the package
here on Friday.
He said that approximately 83,000 deserving families in the district of Mianwali
would be provided with ration through the Ramazan Package.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (retd) Osama
Majeed Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mahmood Rana, Piplan Ejaz Abdul Karim
and Isa Khel Murtaza Khan.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner directed officers to ensure the provision
of ration to the deserving families by verifying lists and completing all other arrangements,
including the transportation plan, in a timely manner.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 people die in road mishap25 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 348 emergency incidents in February29 seconds ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold:10 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari constitutes committee to oversee party's affairs in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Senator annoyed over shortage of medicines10 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM by two-third majority10 minutes ago
-
Minor crushed, five hurt in road mishaps10 minutes ago
-
Landlord kills man for resorting police to demolish 'illegal property'20 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat20 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, widespread heavy rains likely20 minutes ago
-
Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators20 minutes ago
-
ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker30 minutes ago